Recommended Reading: The end of 'Game of Thrones'

'Game of Thrones' season 8 showrunners interview: 'This is where the story ends'
James Hibberd,
Entertainment Weekly
Winter is here. HBO's powerhouse Game of Thrones returns for its final season this weekend, signaling the beginning of the end (at least for now) of the stories of Westeros. Entertainment Weekly sat down with the showrunners for season 8, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who are also the masterminds behind much of the show's narrative arc. The pair promises they'll be in an "undisclosed location" when the final episode airs, "turning off our phones and opening various bottles."