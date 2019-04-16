'Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster' lands on Switch and Xbox One

The original titles featured in Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster are nearly two decades old now, so the story should be familiar to longtime gamers. For those coming fresh to the series, Final Fantasy X tells the story of Tidus and Yuna. Tidus, a star blitzball player (it's like an underwater mashup of American football and soccer) meets the young summoner Yuna and helps her on a quest to save the world from being destroyed by a monster named Sin. Final Fantasy X-2 picks up the story two years later as Yuna and her new companions Rikku and Paine deal with the fallout from the first game.