Microsoft unveils an 85-inch Surface Hub 2S collaborative display

The company claims the Surface Hub 2S will have "tablet class precision" on its large screens, each of which will feature a resolution beyond 4K. With its sleek stand, you'll be able to move it between different meeting rooms with ease. It also features a 4K camera for clear video chats, as well as an eight-element microphone array to capture every voice in the room. And if you need absolute portability, there's a $1,400 battery accessory that'll let you work unplugged for a few hours (perfect for when you get kicked out of a meeting room).

During a media demonstration in New York City, Microsoft showed off how the Surface Hub 2S can deal with a four-person video chat, as well as collaborate with nearby Surface laptops using its digital whiteboard. Everything looks more fluid than other collaborative displays I've seen, but of course, the real test will be to see how it works in an actual office environment.