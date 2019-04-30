Show More Results

Image credit: Netflix - 'Knock Down the House'
What's on TV: 'Knock Down the House,' and 'Ingress: The Animation'

Also: 'Suspiria,' NBA & NHL playoffs, 'Tuca & Bertie' and 'iZombie.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
11m ago in AV
Netflix - 'Knock Down the House'

This week the playoff are rolling along and Game of Thrones is buzzing, but some of the most notable new stuff is coming to streaming services. That includes Ingress: The Animation, a new anime series tied to the Niantic game of the same name that's now live on Netflix, as well as the service's upcoming documentary Knock Down the House that follows four women campaigning for spots as a Representative. Netflix is also streaming its new animated series Tuca & Bertie which is produced by many members of the Bojack Horseman team while featuring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong in the lead roles, plus the Ted Bundy movie, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Amazon Prime will add Suspiria to its catalog, while iZombie is kicking off its final season on the CW. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Hannibal (4K)
  • Kuffs
  • Police Story / Police Story 2
  • The Boxer
  • The Pink Panther
  • Sixteen Candles
  • Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Xbox One, Switch)
  • Bomb Chicken (PS4)
  • The End Is Nigh (PS4)
  • Bird Game (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Fade to Silence (Xbox One, PS4)
  • BoxVR (PS VR)
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Giga Wrecker Alt. (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PS4, Switch)
  • Crashbots (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Black Paradox (Switch, Xbox One, PS4)
  • Strike Suit Zero: Director's Cut (Switch)
  • Venture Kid (Switch)
  • SNK 40th Anniversary Collection (Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Ingress: The Animation (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Baki: Part 2 (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • On Tour with Asperger's Are Us (series premiere), HBO, 8 PM
  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
  • WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
  • American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Village, NBC, 8 PM
  • Celtics/Bucks, TNT, 8 PM
  • The Kids are Alright, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • 30 for 30: The Dominican Dream, ESPN, 9 PM
  • The 100 (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Bong Appetit, Viceland, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • Mental Samurai, Fox, 9 PM
  • Bless this Mess, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • 1969: Moon Shot, ABC, 10 PM
  • Ladies Night (series premiere), BET, 10 PM
  • Fosse/Verdon, FX, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
  • Rockets/Warriors, TNT, 10:30 PM
  • The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
  • The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Act (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Knock Down the House, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Munafik 2, Netflix, 3 AM
  • On Tour with Asperger's Are Us, HBO, 8 PM
  • 2019 Billboard Awards, NBC, 8 PM
  • Empire, Fox, 8 PM
  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
  • On Tour ith Asperger's Are Us, HBO, 8 PM
  • Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
  • The Amazing Race, CBS, 9 PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
  • Star, Fox, 9 PM
  • Dark Side of the Ring, Viceland, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
  • What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM
  • Whiskey Cavalier, ABC, 10 PM
  • Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM

Thursday

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • iZombie (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • Raptors/76ers, ESPN, 8 PM
  • On Tour with Asperger's Are Us (season finale), HBO, 8 PM
  • Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
  • 2019 Miss USA, Fox, 8 PM
  • Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Top Gear, BBC America, 9 PM
  • In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • Abby's, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
  • Better Things, FX, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Suspiria, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Tuca & Bertie, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Flinch (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Dead to Me (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Last Summer, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Undercover (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Cupcake & Dino - General Services (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Alles ist Gut, Netflix, 3 AM
  • All in My Family, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Doom Patrol, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal, HBO, 8 PM
  • Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
  • Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
  • Bucks/Celtics, ESPN, 8 PM
  • The Cool Kids, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Proven Innocent, Fox, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Vice, HBO, 10 PM
  • Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • ELeague: FIFA 19 Xbox Semis 1, TBS, 11 PM
  • Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Million Dollar Mile, CBS, 8 PM
  • NHL Playoffs, NBC, 8 PM
  • Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
  • Warriors/Rockets, ABC, 8:30 PM
  • The Son, AMC, 9 PM
  • The Shop, HBO, 10 PM
  • Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact, Lifetime, 10 PM
  • Alien News Desk (season finale), Syfy, 11 PM
  • Saturday Night Live: Adam Sandler / Shawn Mendes, NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • Killing Eve, BBC America / AMC, 8 PM
  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
  • The Red Line, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Spanish Princess (series premiere), Starz, 8 PM
  • Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
  • World of Dance (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Game of Thrones, HBO, 9 PM
  • Les Miserables, PBS, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Now Apocalypse, Starz, 9 PM
  • Charmed, CW, 9 PM
  • Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
  • Unsung, TV One, 9 PM
  • United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM
  • Barry, HBO, 10:20 PM
  • The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
  • Veep, HBO, 10:50 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11:25 PM

