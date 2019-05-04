'Madden 19' championship finale breaks series viewing records

The publisher credited some of the surge to "strategic stream embeds" on fan sites and community links.

As big as the achievement might be, EA made clear that conventional TV coverage played a large (if not larger) role. ESPN2's broadcast of the Bowl claimed a total reach of 805,000 viewers. This was a success in part because of where you could watch it, not just because there was interest. Still, it suggests that Madden has a viable future in esports.