Israel is the first to respond to a cyberattack with immediate force

The Israeli military believed the strike represented a decisive blow, claiming that "Hamas has no cyber operational capabilities" after their building was destroyed.

The airstrike wasn't completely surprising when Israel has been responding to hundreds of rocket attacks from Gaza militants over the past few days. It's in the midst of an active conflict and had a strong incentive to prevent further digital campaigns. Still, this raises questions about the value of immediate physical answers to cyberattacks. In less heated circumstances, a rapid real-life strike could be interpreted as an escalation that provokes more violence. As Oxford University's Dr. Lukasz Olejnik told ZDNet, countries have to weigh multiple factors (such as the severity of an attack and future threats) lest they spark unnecessary conflict.