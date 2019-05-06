Tell Alexa to set a routine for sunrise instead of a specific time

Amazon is rolling out a number of new options for Alexa routines. Starting today, you can set up a routine to trigger actions when your alarm stops. You might prompt Alexa to read your flash briefing a few minutes after your alarm goes off, or perhaps to turn on the coffee machine once you've finally stopped hitting the snooze button.
Other routine options will arrive over the coming weeks, including the ability to time them to sunrises and sunsets. If you've linked your Gmail or Outlook account to Alexa, you can add email updates to routines. For instance, you can set up a command that prompts Alexa to send you an email with information including the number of new emails in your inbox. Another option offers people with Cloud Cam or Logitech smart home camera subscriptions to set up routines linked to person notification. As such, Alexa might make an announcement or turn on a light when someone arrives in the camera's field of view.
You also have more options to include Alexa skills within routines, namely that you can trigger them as the last action. An example Amazon suggests is that when you say good night to the voice assistant, it could turn off your lights and activate your preferred sleep sounds skill.