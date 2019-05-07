Google Assistant will understand even more about your life

Meanwhile, Assistant will soon tailor more personalized suggestions for a number of topics. The Picks for You feature will arrive on smart displays this summer, starting with recipes, podcasts and events. It'll take context into account, such as the time of day, to avoid suggesting dinner recipes in the morning.

These are among the latest in a wave of Assistant updates. Earlier this month, Google combined Assistant, web and on-device searches on Chrome OS. It also made the voice assistant compatible with business G Suite accounts, and brought its Assistant-powered bedtime stories to iOS and Android.