Lenovo's latest ThinkPads last even longer between charges

Lenovo says buyers can expect a longer battery life -- four more hours, in fact -- on a single charge, and increased performance by up to 18 percent compared to previous ThinkPad models. It's also bundled in a bunch of useful extra features, such as enhanced VoIP conferencing performance, side mechanical docking for self-leveling at any angle and additional privacy guards, such as a webcam shutter and optional screen shield, which draw on the tech introduced to its midrange line earlier this year.

In short, the company has given its existing product line a very decent hardware upgrade while maintaining ThinkPad's ultra portable convenience. The 14-inch T495 drops in late May, with a starting price of $939. The 14-inch T495s and 13-inch X395 are both slated for release in early June, with starting prices of $1,089.