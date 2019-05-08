VW starts taking deposits for its ID.3 electric hatchback

That's a lot to pay for what's supposed to be a relatively accessible EV, but there will be a perk for early adopters beyond having one of the first 30,000 vehicles. All ID.3 1st buyers will have a year of free charging on Europe's Ionity network up to a maximum of 2,000kWh.

Production is still on track for late 2019, although the first deliveries aren't expected until mid-2020. Take heart if you can't justify becoming an early adopter, though. The base model with 205-mile range is due to start "under €30,000" (about $33,600), and a higher-capacity 342-mile battery will be an option. The car isn't expected to reach the US, where you'll see larger vehicles like the production version of the Crozz.

VW didn't say when it would start taking full-fledged pre-orders, although those are unofficially expected to start after the ID.3's formal debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Either way, this is a significant milestone -- it shows that the automaker's EV strategy is more than just talk.