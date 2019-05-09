Nike uses AR to help you find the right fit for your sneakers

Of course, once you've used the AR tools to measure your feet, that information will be saved in your Nike profile, which means you don't have to do it every time you're trying to buy a shoe. And if you go to a retail stores, associates will know which sizes are best for you on various models by simply scanning a QR code from the Nike app. As someone who wears different sizes in Air Max and Epic Reacts, because the latter tend to be narrower and run smaller, Nike Fit suggested my right fit was between 10 and 11 for all its products -- and that'll come in handy the next time I'm buying a pair.

Nike says this should also make it easier for parents, since they can just measure their kids' feet right at home, saving them a trip to the store and letting them easily place orders on line. And parents can use Nike Fit every few months, as their kids' feet grow in size. If you do go to a Nike store, associates there will have their own Nike Fit experience, which lets them use their smartphone instead of the traditional Brannock Device to get your exact shoe size. Once they have that and your Nike profile, they can scan any shoe box and the system will tell them what's the best size for you in any particular model.

You'll have a chance to try Nike Fit for yourself in July, when the company is expected to roll out these features to its app. At launch, it'll be available in the US only, but Nike says it plans to bring it to Europe later this summer.