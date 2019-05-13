Show More Results

Image credit: 20th Century Fox
‘The Orville’ will return for a third season on Fox

Fans can thank the state of California, which helped keep the show afloat.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
3h ago in AV
20th Century Fox

The adventures of the USS Orville will continue, as Fox has renewed The Orville for a third season. Seth MacFarlane's show concerns the crew of the eponymous spaceship, as it explores the depths of space. The show's season season was not a ratings winner, and viewing numbers dwindled as time went on. But, Fox's close relationship with MacFarlane, and a hefty tax credit from the state of California, made a third season a cheaper proposition.

When it began, The Orville was essentially a dodgy cover version of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but with more dick jokes. But, over the course of its two seasons, the show has evened out the kinks in its tone and found itself with plenty to say. And, as we said earlier this year, the fact that it's Star Trek, but with a sense of fun, puts it worlds away from the po-faced miserablism that defines Star Trek Discovery.

Via: Chortle
Source: Variety
In this article: av, entertainment, Fox, SciFi, Seth MacFarlane, Star Trek, The Orville, TV
