‘The Orville’ will return for a third season on Fox

The adventures of the USS Orville will continue, as Fox has renewed The Orville for a third season. Seth MacFarlane's show concerns the crew of the eponymous spaceship, as it explores the depths of space. The show's season season was not a ratings winner, and viewing numbers dwindled as time went on. But, Fox's close relationship with MacFarlane, and a hefty tax credit from the state of California, made a third season a cheaper proposition.
Sponsored Links
When it began, The Orville was essentially a dodgy cover version of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but with more dick jokes. But, over the course of its two seasons, the show has evened out the kinks in its tone and found itself with plenty to say. And, as we said earlier this year, the fact that it's Star Trek, but with a sense of fun, puts it worlds away from the po-faced miserablism that defines Star Trek Discovery.