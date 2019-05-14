Adobe warns Creative Cloud users with older apps of legal problems

Hi Brent, going forward, Creative Cloud customers can download only the two most recent major versions of CC applications. More info here: https://t.co/PQ3gxlos87 If you have additional questions about your account, please contact us: https://t.co/RBrevCdNGz Thanks ^Madison — Adobe Customer Care (@AdobeCare) May 13, 2019

I just got an email from @Adobe that I'm no longer allowed to use the software that I'm paying for. Time to cancel my subscription I guess.



A spokesperson said in a statement sent to AppleInsider: "Adobe recently discontinued certain older versions of Creative Cloud applications. Customers using those versions have been notified that they are no longer licensed to use them and were provided guidance on how to upgrade to the latest authorized versions." However, the spokesperson said Adobe can't comment on claims of third-party infringement, as it concerns ongoing litigation."

The company didn't elaborate on what lawsuit compelled it to send out warning emails, but as AppleInsider mentioned, Dolby sued Adobe in March 2018 for allegedly not complying with their licensing deal. Adobe is contractually obligated to report sales of products that use Dolby technologies to the company and to pay the agreed-upon royalty fees.

According to court documents, Dolby is accusing Adobe of selling products that use its technology without paying at all and of refusing to provide the information it needed to conduct a meaningful audit of its books. At the time, Adobe told The Register that "Adobe does not agree with Dolby's characterization of the issues concerning its audit of Adobe's past use of its software."