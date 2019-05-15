The Morning After: OnePlus 7 Pro review

The first EV worthy of that three-pronged logo.Mercedes' all-electric EQC is luxury first, EV second

The EQC 400 4Matic will arrive in US showrooms sometime in 2020, at which point, it will join a growing number of luxury SUVs and crossovers vying for customers in the market for high-end, eco-conscious vehicles. After taking a test drive, Roberto Baldwin called this the "uncompromising Mercedes" many of them are looking for.

An unlikely multimedia beast.OnePlus 7 Pro review: The first true OnePlus flagship

OnePlus reversed most of its mistakes with the 6T and brought out a surprisingly ambitious OnePlus 7 Pro, packing several rare components that barely anyone else has procured. The result is a device that delivers fantastic mobile cinematic plus gaming experience, and one that's in a well-designed package.

The unlucky customers who experienced the phones' mic issue twice will get the largest payout.Google will pay owners of faulty original Pixel phones up to $500

A group of OG Pixel and Pixel XL owners filed a lawsuit against Google back in 2018, accusing the company of knowingly selling devices with faulty microphones. The tech giant has agreed to settle the class-action complaint and will pay those customers up to $500. Some early adopters of the first Google-branded smartphones started reporting that one or more of their device's three mics stopped working shortly after the devices were released. The company admitted in early 2017 that users were experiencing problems due to a "hairline crack in the solder connection on the audio codec."



Unlucky customers who had the problem more than once because of faulty replacements are the ones who can claim $500, while those who only had to grapple with the issue once can get $350.

Stop what you're doing and update everything.Serious security flaws uncovered in Intel CPUs, as well as Windows 7 & XP

Patch Tuesday was busier than usual, as multiple vulnerabilities were exposed. A potentially "wormable" exploit in Windows that could lead to more WannaCry-style attacks prompted Microsoft to release a patch for older operating systems like 7, XP and Server 2003.

Meanwhile, Intel disclosed four exploits that could target most of its CPUs made since 2011. Whether you're running Windows, macOS, Linux or ChromeOS, you'll want to make sure you have the latest updates installed to ward off Microarchitectural Data Sampling (MDS) attacks like Zombieload.

Being constantly connected and surrounded by screens poses a serious challenge.The dos and don'ts of helping your kid to sleep

Getting kids to sleep in a world with so much to distract them is even tougher. With devices in our homes and pockets designed to stimulate, excite and command our attention, we've crafted a guide to how to steer young ones away from screens and into the land of nod.

The Big PictureThe Large Magellanic Cloud comes alive in a 240-megapixel image

The Large Magellanic Cloud is just one percent the Milky Way's size, and over 63,000 light-years from Earth. You might think it would take a space telescope like Hubble or a huge observatory to do it justice. But the 240-megapixel image was shot by a small group called Ciel Austral using a telescope in Chile just 160mm (6.3 inches) across.

Stitched together from nearly 4,000 separate images, it took 1,060 hours (6.3 weeks) of exposures shot from July 2017 to January 2019 and two computers eight days to stitch together the photos. But what a beauty.

That's one way to declutter your main screen.HP's Omen X 2S is a dual-screen gaming laptop

The primary 15-inch panel is a 1080p 144Hz G-Sync IPS (or optionally, a 240Hz G-Sync or 4K) model, which is pretty standard on high-end gaming laptops. However, the second 6-inch, 1080p display located above the keyboard lets you watch streaming videos, play music, monitor system performance or chat on your favorite platform.

But wait, there's more...

