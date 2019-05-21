Chevy's safety feature won't let teens drive without seat belts

Chevy does have a compelling reason to add the feature. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seat belts are the best way drivers can protect themselves in a crash, and teens consistently have the lowest rate of seat belt use.

Buckle to Drive builds on Chevrolet's other Teen Driver safety features -- like automatically muting the radio until the driver and front passenger's seat belts are buckled and allowing parents to set speed warnings. The system also creates report cards that track metrics like distance driven and the number of times safety systems are activated. While teens might roll their eyes at a car that tells their parents when they speed, the technology could, theoretically, keep them safer.