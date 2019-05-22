ARM reportedly tells employees to suspend all business with Huawei

The memo the broadcaster saw says employees can't "provide support, delivery technology (whether software, code, or other updates), engage in technical discussions, or otherwise discuss technical matters with Huawei, HiSilicon (a chipmaker Huawei owns) or any of the other named entities" anymore. Those conditions even apply to ARM China employees. An employee also told the BBC that they haven't been told yet whether the conditions would be lifted after the Commerce Department granted Huawei a 90-day temporary license. All a spokesperson would tell the broadcaster is that the company is "complying with all of the latest regulations set forth by the US government."

Geoff Blaber from tech analysis firm CCS Insight called the development "an insurmountable obstacle for Huawei" since ARM is behind almost every mobile chip out there, including Huawei's. ARM licenses its semiconductor technologies, processor architecture and designs to other companies. Those ARM-developed technologies and designs gave rise to Apple's A-series, Qualcomm Snapdragon, Samsung's Exynos and Huawei's Kirin chips.

While the Kirin 985 processor is still slated for use in Huawei devices coming out later this year, the tech giant could no longer rely on ARM for future chip designs if the BBC's report is true. Its next-gen processors after Kirin 985 are reportedly not finished yet and will be affected by the ban. As a result, Huawei might have to rebuild its future processors from scratch in a very short amount of time, and that will most likely be a huge and difficult undertaking.