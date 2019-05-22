The Morning After: Apple fixed the 'butterfly' MacBook Pro keyboard

Our long national nightmare is over (maybe).Apple says it fixed the MacBook Pro keyboard

After acknowledging problems with the butterfly mechanism in its MacBook keyboards and later offering next-day repairs, the company is now attempting to address the underlying design. Now, Apple says it's using different materials in the keyboard mechanism, which it hopes will address these complaints. Additionally, the company is extending the standard one-year warranty for keyboard issues that would normally be covered by the care plan to up to four years, and said repaired units will get the unspecified new materials.



In case you needed any more reason to upgrade, Apple also refreshed its CPU options with eighth- and ninth-generation Core Intel chips. The 15-inch MBP can include an eight-core i9 unit for the first time, while the 13-inch gets by with quad-core i5 and i7 setups, all starting at the same price as before.

The full breakdown.Sony just laid out everything there is to know (so far) about the PS5

During a corporate strategy presentation, Sony listed all the next-gen gaming information it has revealed so far. Cloud gaming and discs? Check. Support for resolutions going all the way up to 8K? Check. 3D audio, ray tracing and an SSD? Check, check, check. Unfortunately, Sony still has yet to reveal when the PS5 will come out -- we know for sure that it won't appear this year -- or where it will first become available, and how much it will cost.

Available now.Firefox is about to get much, much faster

The latest release of Firefox prioritizes its performance management "to-do" list with a set of features that'll load pages up to 40 to 80 percent quicker. The browser will now suspend idle tabs, delay lesser-used scripts and skip unnecessary work during start-ups. Version 67 also includes a bunch of new privacy features, including a fingerprinting and cryptomining blocker (turn this feature on via Content Blocking in settings) and private browsing personalization.

Stop us if you've heard this one before.Google stored some business passwords as plain text

Google has warned G Suite users that an "error" in a password recovery implementation left some of their passwords unhashed on its internal systems since 2005 until that method was discontinued. Other plaintext passwords had been temporarily stored since January 2019. According to Google, there's no evidence the information was misused, but in case you needed another reason to enable multifactor authentication, here it is.

Industry rule #4,080.Tfue's lawsuit against FaZe has been a long time coming

So what happens when the most popular Fortnite player in the world sues the esports team he plays for? We're about to find out, now that Turner Tenney, aka Tfue, has claimed that FaZe Clan is breaking California labor laws. Who prevails could hang on the question of whether a gamer who spends a lot of his time streaming instead of competing can be defined as an artist/performer or as an athlete. How this all shakes out -- and how it affects who gets paid from streaming and sponsorships -- could have major implications across the still-developing world of esports.

Engadget's Guide to Parenting in the Digital AgeHow to buy tech gifts for other people's kids

Gone are the days when you could just buy a doll or toy truck and know that it would be enjoyed by the child and fairly noncontroversial with the parents. While there's no silver bullet gift since every kid is different, there are some general guidelines you can follow when purchasing a tech gift for kids, one that won't have the other adults glaring at you or the kids tossing it to the side in favor of something shinier.

But wait, there's more...

