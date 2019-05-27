The next iPhone may send Bluetooth audio to two devices at once

The tipster didn't know which exact models would support the technology, although Apple typically brings Bluetooth upgrades to all new iPhones. Samsung's approach is also built on Bluetooth 5.0, suggesting that Apple might bring it to older iPhones.

It's worth taking this rumor with a grain of salt when there isn't any corroboration. It would make sense for Apple, however. When none of its available iPhones have headphone jacks, wireless audio support is crucial -- this would give you more flexibility to listen on your own terms, rather than having to worry about switching devices.