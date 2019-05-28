Facebook makes reporting bugs as easy as shaking your phone

The "shake to report" method was previously available as an opt-in feature on iOS, and it will soon be a default setting on both iOS and Android. You'll still be able to report bugs through Facebook's Help & Support menu, but the company says it's hoping this new method will be easier to use. In addition to reporting when News Feed doesn't load or a video won't play, Facebook also wants users to report when they can't figure out how to complete an action, like how to delete a story. Facebook is rolling this out to a small percentage of users globally, but within the next two weeks, it should be available to everyone.