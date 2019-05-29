Google won't allow marijuana delivery apps in the Play Store

Google's new policy states explicitly that the company doesn't allow apps "that facilitate the sale of marijuana or marijuana products, regardless of legality." It offers examples of violations, including allowing users to order marijuana directly through the app, assisting in the delivery or pick up of the drug, or selling other products containing THC -- like edibles. Apps like Weedmaps, which offers weed ordering through its platform, and Eaze will likely have to make changes to their services or face a ban.

The policy change probably shouldn't come as a major surprise, as Google places similar restrictions on apps that facilitate the sale of tobacco. Google has also been trying to give the Play Store a more kid-friendly image lately and has recently come under fire for allowing violent content in games targeted toward children. Of course, the company isn't alone in shying away from getting into the weed business. Many banks still refuse to handle money from weed retailers for fear of violating federal rules that still consider the sale of the drug to be illegal.