Six Bioware classics are coming to consoles this fall

Game developers and publishers Skybound Games and Beamdog are responsible for bringing the collection of beloved RPGs to new systems. The companies are promising the games will be tailored for consoles, with controls optimized for controllers. All of the games have been given a graphics update and native support for high-resolution, widescreen displays that would have been rare at the time of their original release.

New content has also been added, along with new characters, classes, and player creation options. There are even multiplayer functions in some titles so you can have some nostalgia trips with your friends. Skybound Games and Beamdog say they've squashed some old bugs, improved character balance, and spruced up the user interface along the way, as well. Assuming the companies make good on all of those promises, the reimagined classics should have something for gamers new and old to enjoy.