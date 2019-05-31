The sixth season of 'Silicon Valley' will be its last

The run of Silicon Valley has been a tumultuous one. While the show has pretty consistently been well-reviewed, it lost one of its main characters from season one when actor Christopher Evan Welch died from lung cancer. The show also took a narrative turn after season four when controversial actor and comedian T.J. Miller left the show. It came out shortly after his departure that one of his co-stars, Alice Wetterlund, said he was a "bully and petulant brat."

Despite all of the drama surrounding the show, its ensemble cast of Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr and Amanda Crew has provided consistent laughs while lampooning the culture of startups and venture capital in Silicon Valley. The show has been nominated and won several Emmys and other awards. When it wraps, it will be the third HBO show to leave the air this year, following the end of Game of Thrones and Veep.