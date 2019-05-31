The Rock and Under Armour cook up true wireless earbuds

The Project Rock True Wireless In-Ear Headphones also feature UA TALKTHRU, which basically just lets you take calls and have conversations through the headphones (and cribs from similar technology found in JBL's own wireless earbuds). The bull logo on the side of the earbuds doubles as a button that when pressed activates a noise-canceling feature for when you're trying to focus on the task at hand and block out external distractions.

These are the second headphones to comes from the Project Rock line. The first, the UA Sport Wireless Train Project Rock Edition, was introduced last year. The over-the-ear headphones feature a similar sweat-resistant body and are bolstered by JBL's audio technology including 40mm drivers.