The Morning After: Apple's future without iTunes

According to Bloomberg, Monday's WWDC keynote will mark the (beginning of the) end of iTunes once Apple shows off separate macOS apps for Music, TV and Podcasts. Check out our preview for info on what we're expecting, and come right back here on Monday at 1 PM ET to catch all of the announcements live.

Meet the SF90 Stradale.Ferrari's fastest supercar yet is also its first plug-in hybrid

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale mates a 4-liter, 769-horsepower turbo V8 with a trio of electric motors (217HP effective horsepower) that, combined, can take the car to 62MPH in 2.5 seconds. With its new powertrain, a torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system, a faster eight-gear dual-clutch transmission and a lower overall weight, the SF90 gets around Ferrari's own test track a full second faster than the LaFerrari.

So many chips.The biggest news at Computex 2019

Our week in Taiwan is coming to a close, and as Team Engadget bids goodbye to the dumplings and beef noodles, it's time to look back on all the news we saw this week. This Computex, chip makers ruled the show with their powerful new products. Intel even wowed us by showing off intriguing concept devices with dual and integrated companion screens, as well as the first slate of laptops from its Project Athena program.

Maybe we'll get a release year for 'Cyberpunk 2077.'What to expect at E3 2019

With Sony sitting this round out, the other two members of gaming's Big 3 -- Nintendo and Microsoft -- are likely to enjoy a lion's share of the public's attention this year. Halo Infinite? Animal Crossing? Gears 5? We'll dig into what we're expecting from them and third-party developers like EA, Bethesda or Square before everything gets rolling next weekend.

More power.Pushing a 28-core CPU to its limits: 6GHz and beyond

Our previous attempt to tame the 18-core Intel Core i9-7980XE was already rather ambitious, but this year, we decided to go all the way with the massive 28-core, 255W Intel Xeon W-3175X, a rare CPU gem that costs at least $3,000.

