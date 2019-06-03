Show More Results

Image credit: Apple
Apple CarPlay redesign puts multiple apps side-by-side

Siri can provide on-screen app suggestions while you drive.
AJ Dellinger, @ajdell
41m ago in Transportation
Apple

Apple CarPlay is getting a redesign. Apple announced at its annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) that it is overhauling the in-car entertainment system's dashboard to display more relevant information. Users will be able to see a map with directions, music controls, and Siri-powered smart suggestions for relevant apps and commands based on your location or time of day.

In addition to displaying apps side-by-side on the dashboard, Apple is also updating the CarPlay calendar app to provide a complete view of everything on your schedule for the day. The Music app has also gotten an update to highlight album art.

Users will be able to summon Siri on command, but the voice assistant won't take over the whole screen so it won't block relevant information. The voice assistant now also supports third-party apps including Pandora and Waze, which just became available for CarPlay last year.

Catch up on all the latest news from WWDC 2019 here!

In this article: apple, apple carplay, carplay, gear, services, siri, transportation, wwdc2019
