Apple CarPlay redesign puts multiple apps side-by-side

Apple CarPlay is getting a redesign. Apple announced at its annual Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) that it is overhauling the in-car entertainment system's dashboard to display more relevant information. Users will be able to see a map with directions, music controls, and Siri-powered smart suggestions for relevant apps and commands based on your location or time of day.
In addition to displaying apps side-by-side on the dashboard, Apple is also updating the CarPlay calendar app to provide a complete view of everything on your schedule for the day. The Music app has also gotten an update to highlight album art.
Users will be able to summon Siri on command, but the voice assistant won't take over the whole screen so it won't block relevant information. The voice assistant now also supports third-party apps including Pandora and Waze, which just became available for CarPlay last year.