Apple CarPlay redesign puts multiple apps side-by-side

In addition to displaying apps side-by-side on the dashboard, Apple is also updating the CarPlay calendar app to provide a complete view of everything on your schedule for the day. The Music app has also gotten an update to highlight album art.

Users will be able to summon Siri on command, but the voice assistant won't take over the whole screen so it won't block relevant information. The voice assistant now also supports third-party apps including Pandora and Waze, which just became available for CarPlay last year.