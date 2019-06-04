Sega's Genesis Mini lineup will include 'Tetris'

The Genesis Mini's lineup keeps growing, and this time in an unusual direction. The retro console (known as the Mega Drive Mini in some countries) will carry two more games, the side-scrolling Darius and... Tetris. Yes, the game that's virtually synonymous with the Game Boy (and has been absent in Nintendo's roster) will be playable on the reborn Sega machine. It's an odd choice, but you might not complain if you're looking for a quick, nostalgic Tetris fix.
The full game roster (for now) includes 42 titles, including a couple of riffs on Tetris' falling block formula -- Columns and Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine. You won't be hurting for fast-paced puzzle solving when the system arrives on September 19th. That might be slightly annoying if you were hoping for more variety in the catalog, but it also speaks to just how large the Genesis Mini's library will be. Here's the complete lineup to date:
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: The New Generation
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
- ToeJam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
- Thunder Force III
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Shinobi III
- Streets of Rage 2
- Earthworm Jim
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Probotector (aka Contra)
- Landstalker
- Mega Man®: The Wily Wars
- Street Fighter II®: Special Champion Edition
- Ghouls 'n Ghosts®
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Story of Thor
- Golden Axe
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Tetris
- Darius
- Road Rash II
- Strider
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Alisia Dragoon
- Kid Chameleon
- Monster World IV
- Eternal Champions
- Columns
- Dynamite Headdy
- Light Crusader