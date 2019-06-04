'Watch Dogs Legion' leak claims players can take over any character

According to Kotaku, you'll experience events differently, depending on who you're playing as. It's apparently been such a challenging undertaking for the developers that it may have caused at least one delay -- they have to flesh out the story of, mocap and record voice overs for not just one, but several playable characters, after all. If Ubisoft manages to pull it off and not roll out characters with wonky animations and half-baked back stories, then the mechanic could give Legion that oomph to stand out.

We'll likely hear more when E3 rolls around next week, but don't be surprised if you see more information here and there before then. Leaks are pretty expected by now when it comes to Ubisoft games.