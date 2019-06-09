'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' finally arrives next year

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, the follow-up to the absurdly beautiful Metroidvania Ori and the Blind Forest, finally has a release date: February 11th, 2020. That's a fair way off -- thankfully Microsoft and developer Moon Studios has a new trailer to tide us over. It shows the main character, a white guardian spirit called Ori, facing off against a giant spider-like creature and, later, flying on the back of a majestic winged-beastie. We expect plenty of intricate platforming, unlockable abilities when it drops next year. And, of course, it'll be available on both Xbox One and PC through a number of digital storefronts.