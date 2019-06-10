Show More Results

Ubisoft teases an Apple TV+ series called ‘Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet'

It stars Rob McElhenney from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.'
Edgar Alvarez, @abcdedgar
1h ago in AV
Ubisoft is working on a live-action series called Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, the company has announced at E3 2019. The new show, which stars Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Danny Pudi (Community), is said to be coming to Apple TV+, the streaming service that's expected to launch later this fall. There aren't many details about the series right now, but we do know it was produced and created by McElhenney along with two other It's Always Sunny veterans, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.

