Vertigo Games releases VR co-op shooter ‘After the Fall’

Fans of prior efforts by Vertigo Games such as Sky World or Arizona Sunshine will find that After the Fall takes it up a notch. Arizona Sunshine, a VR first-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-ridden Southwest was released back in 2016, and won Upload VR's VR Game of the Year award. "With After the Fall, we're bringing VR to life at a scale we believe hasn't been done before -- a seamless multiplayer experience set in a dynamic, changing world that will keep players coming back for more," said Vertigo Games studio director Richard Stitselaar in a press release.

After the Fall is expected to be out in 2020, but players can wishlist the game at the Oculus Store or Steam in the meantime. You can watch the teaser trailer below.