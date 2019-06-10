Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Vertigo Games
save
Save
share

Vertigo Games releases VR co-op shooter ‘After the Fall’

From the studio behind ‘Arizona Sunshine'.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
21m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Vertigo Games

Vertigo Games previewed its new multiplayer VR shooter After the Fall today at the Upload VR conference. The game, set in the frigid aftermath of a 1980s post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, can be played solo or with up to four players. The objective is to gain control of the city as you face hordes of enemies and intimidating bosses.

Fans of prior efforts by Vertigo Games such as Sky World or Arizona Sunshine will find that After the Fall takes it up a notch. Arizona Sunshine, a VR first-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-ridden Southwest was released back in 2016, and won Upload VR's VR Game of the Year award. "With After the Fall, we're bringing VR to life at a scale we believe hasn't been done before -- a seamless multiplayer experience set in a dynamic, changing world that will keep players coming back for more," said Vertigo Games studio director Richard Stitselaar in a press release.

After the Fall is expected to be out in 2020, but players can wishlist the game at the Oculus Store or Steam in the meantime. You can watch the teaser trailer below.

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

Source: Vertigo Games
In this article: after the fall, av, e32019, gaming, vertigo games, vr
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr