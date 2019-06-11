Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Nintendo
The Link's Awakening Switch remake will let you create dungeons

You can use pre-made rooms and items to arrange them as you please.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
27m ago in AV
Nintendo

When The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake arrives on Switch on September 20th, you'll have plenty of options to continue enjoying the game aside from the main story. That's because there's a dungeon creation mode that'll let you forge your own fiendish, heart-shaped stage. You can use chambers (essentially pre-made rooms) you earn while playing to build out your dungeon, and you can claim rewards as you play through your creations.

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

