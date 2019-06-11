Konami's TurboGrafx-16 mini is ready to ride the retro-gaming wave

Need a sign that the retro gaming console market just won't come to an end? At E3 Konami just announced the TurboGrafx-16 mini, marking a return for the console that debuted in the US alongside the Sega Genesis in 1989, but never quite enjoyed the support or sales of its competitors. There's no price or release date yet for this bit of late 80s / early 90s nostalgia, but when it is released it will include the requisite suite of throwback games including:

R-Type

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Ys Book I & II

Dungeon Explorer

Alien Crush

Other titles have yet to be revealed, and outside of North America the box will have different names (just like it did back in the day). In Europe it's the PC Engine Core Grafx Mini, and in Japan, where the system originally launched in 1987, it's just the PC Engine Mini. It's unlikely we'll see anything as groundbreaking as the original's CD-ROM add-on -- a first for consoles at the time -- but it's good to see the name in circulation again all the same.