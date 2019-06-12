Jon Bernthal is your enemy in 'Ghost Recon Breakpoint'

If you don't want to play Breakpoint's main story, there's also going to be a PvP multiplayer mode that will let you play different "high-action" games with friends. I didn't get to check out this mode, but similar to the story, you'll be playing as a Ghost in Auroa, except here the goal will be for you and your teammates to take out other players online, not just the AI.

Fans of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, you're going to feel right at home in Breakpoint, although Ubisoft will be hoping that featuring Bernthal will bring new audiences to the series. I know for me the favorite part of Breakpoint was trying to slay the autonomous killing machines created by a tech company called Skell Technology, a powerful ally of Walker and The Wolves. Not only that, but I also enjoyed flying a helicopter and almost landing it on a tree, which tells you everything you need to know about how bad I am at the game. But who knows, maybe I can get better with some practice.

For those of you who can't wait to start playing Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the game will be hitting PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 4th. That'll be your chance to come face to face with Bernthal, aka Colonel Cole D. Walker.