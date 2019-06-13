'Orphan Black' is returning as a ten-episode audiobook series

Orphan Black: The Next Chapter takes place eight years after the end of the show and includes many of the same characters. Maslany will once again play the various clones she portrayed in the TV show.

Plot details are scant so far, though Serial Box and production company Temple Street Productions say will partly center on the relationship between Cosima (Maslany) and Delphine (Évelyne Brochu). The first episode will be free, and the others will cost $2 each. You can probably expect a season pass to be available too, which Serial Box typically sells for around $14 for its audiobook seasons.

That's not the only Orphan Black project fans have to look forward to. It emerged earlier this year Temple Street is in the early stages of developing a spin-off set in the same world with AMC.