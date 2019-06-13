Show More Results

Microsoft's built-in Linux kernel for Windows 10 is ready for testing

Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 uses a real Linux kernel for faster performance.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
16m ago in Personal Computing
Windows Store page for Linux distributions. Microsoft

Just as promised, Microsoft has delivered a built of Windows 10 to members of its Insiders beta program that includes Windows Subsystem for Linux 2. It was announced just last month at the Build event, and the tech included in Preview Build 18917 (20H1) should bring much faster I/O performance than the previous emulator showed.

The company's Command Line blog has more details on how to make it all work, but for real-world benchmarks we'll have to wait for testers to update and interface with it using Linux distributions that are either sideloaded or installed from the Windows Store.

