The Morning After: Going under the hood of Honda's adorable EV

We already fell for the looks of the Honda E.Honda reveals more details about its adorable EV

The company says power will be delivered through the rear wheels and feature four-wheel independent suspension that should make the ride more comfortable.



The battery will also be located in the center of the car and below the floor, meaning the center of gravity will be low, and the weight of the car will be distributed evenly between front and back, giving more stability and better traction.

Nanowire is simple yet multifunctional.The best weapon in 'Cyberpunk 2077' is a glowing orange garrote

What can Jessica Conditt tell you about CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 after watching a dev navigate through it for nearly an hour? "This game is dense. These contained slices contain dozens of layers of customization and control, from skill trees to upgrades to individual dialogue choices, allowing players to craft a tailor-made tour through Night City." Check out her impressions for more details, including information on how Keanu Reeves fits in.

Welcome to the future.NFC-enabled Hot Wheels cars keep tabs on which is fastest

Hot Wheels ID look like normal cars, but each carries a tiny NFC chip in the bottom that makes it possible to track each car's race time and speed. Now, when kids claim their car is the fastest, they have the data to back it up.

'Eva is the epitome of the mecha show.'The Engadget Staff on 'Neon Genesis Evangelion'

Neon Genesis Evangelion isn't just any old TV show, but one that's poised to be all anyone can talk about once it arrives. In the run-up to the show's worldwide Netflix debut on June 21st, our team looks back on why the show is so important and beloved.

Can you feel it?PlayStation skipped E3, but Sony's presence is everywhere

Just because a company can present at E3 doesn't mean it should. That's why Sony is doing E3 without actually attending. Even the company's press conference gap left space for Square Enix to announce the release date of a major PlayStation exclusive. The PR machine is already buzzing along, with next-generation console details revealed in April and a launch date for the upcoming exclusive game Death Stranding. Jessica Conditt breaks down all the ways Sony is dominating the show floor even in its absence.

The battle of the not-beef burgers.Beyond Meat answers Impossible Foods with 'meatier' plant patties

Beyond Meat isn't going to sit by while Impossible creates juicier versions of its plant-based burgers. The company is rolling out a "meatier" version of the Beyond Burger to grocery stores across the US with a new mix of mung bean, pea and rice proteins. It even changes color from red to brown during cooking thanks to apple extract. You should see the next-gen Beyond Burger in meat aisles within the next two to three weeks, and you can recognize it by the red tab at the top.

Season five review.'Black Mirror' has nothing left to say

Devindra Hardawar enjoyed all of his Bandersnatch playthroughs, but hoped Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker would give us more of an upgrade with the show's fifth season. Unfortunately, it's more of the same, with just a few bright spots.

OTA TV on your Roku.HDHomeRun for Roku gives cord-cutters access to live TV

Silicondust has released a Roku channel for its service called HDHomeRun OTA Live. At the moment, it's in its early beta stages and can only play over-the-air live TV -- viewers can use it to watch shows currently airing, check out the program guide and change channels, but that's pretty much it.

