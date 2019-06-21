Show More Results

Image credit: Chevrolet
Hold the phone: Chevy owners can order Domino's with their car

You could order a Hawaiian while you're stuck at a red light.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
44m ago in Food and Drink
Chevrolet

You now have the chance to order pizza from your car's touchscreen. Chevy has added Domino's ordering to its Marketplace, making it the first company to offer pizza orders directly from your car's dash -- no smartphone app required. It's not a particularly complicated app when you're limited to an Easy Order (read: a favorite), one of your recents or tracking your pie's progress, but it could save valuable time if you're craving a few slices as soon as you get home. You can order for pickup if delivery is just too slow.

The feature is available on "millions" of compatible Chevy models from the 2017 model year onward. This isn't billed as an exclusive, though. The Domino's app is the product of a partnership with Xevo, whose software should work with any compatible car. Don't be surprised if pizza ordering becomes more commonplace in the future.

