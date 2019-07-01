What's on TV this week: 'Stranger Things' season three

In the US, this week is interrupted by the July 4th holiday, and Netflix is celebrating by releasing season three of Stranger Things to take us on another trip back to the '80s. Even if you're not up to binge it on Thursday morning, don't forget there's also a game coming out for all the major systems, while anime fans can enjoy another new release with season three of Kakegurui.

Otherwise, gamers should check out Sea of Solitude, a "brilliant, emotional horror show" we've been waiting years to play, while on Switch, Dream Daddy and What Remains of Edith Finch are making their debuts. On Tuesday night, ESPN is airing a new 30 for 30 about the Nathan's hot dog eating contest that focuses on the rivalry between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).