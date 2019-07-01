Show More Results

Image credit: Netflix
What's on TV this week: 'Stranger Things' season three

Also: 'Stranger Things 3: The Game,' 'Sea of Solitude' and a new 30 for 30.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
'Stranger Things 3' Netflix

In the US, this week is interrupted by the July 4th holiday, and Netflix is celebrating by releasing season three of Stranger Things to take us on another trip back to the '80s. Even if you're not up to binge it on Thursday morning, don't forget there's also a game coming out for all the major systems, while anime fans can enjoy another new release with season three of Kakegurui.

Otherwise, gamers should check out Sea of Solitude, a "brilliant, emotional horror show" we've been waiting years to play, while on Switch, Dream Daddy and What Remains of Edith Finch are making their debuts. On Tuesday night, ESPN is airing a new 30 for 30 about the Nathan's hot dog eating contest that focuses on the rivalry between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • The Best of Enemies
  • FM
  • The Passing
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers (PS4, PC)
  • Stranger Things 3: The Game (PS4, Switch, Xbox One, PC - 7/4)
  • Sea of Solitude (PS4, Xbox One, PC - 7/5)
  • Scraper: First Strike (PS VR)
  • Ovivo (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Illusion of L'Phalcia (Xbox One, PC)
  • They Are Billions (Xbox One - 7/5)
  • Paradox Soul (PS4)
  • Dream Daddy: Dadrector's Cut (Switch)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch (Switch)
  • Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • 30 for 30: The Good, the Bad, the Hungry, ESPN, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent, NBC, 8 PM
  • Good Trouble, Freeform, 8 PM
  • WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
  • Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
  • Tales (season premiere), BET, 9 PM
  • Blood & Treasure, CBS, 10 PM
  • Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Songland, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
  • Alternatino with Arturo Castro, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Handmaids Tale, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Peterloo, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Yummy Mummies (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Last Czars (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Rivers of Life (season finale), PBS, 8 PM
  • Are You the One?, MTV, 9 PM
  • NCIS, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Inbetween, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Employables, A&E, 10 PM
  • Archer: 1999, FXX, 10 PM
  • Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Stranger Things (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Into the Dark, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Kakegurui (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Riviera, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Strange Angel, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Macy's 4th of July Fireworks, NBC, 8 PM
  • A Capital Fourth, PBS, 8 PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM

Friday

  • Chief of Staff, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Kung Fu Panda (season finale), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Swamp Thing, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 8 PM
  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Jett, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • Motherfatherson, Starz, 10 PM
  • Eleague: Gears 5, TBS, 11 PM
  • Kevin Hart presents: Hart of the City (season finale), Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • Los Espookys, HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Arthdal Chronicles, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Free Rein (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
  • NASCAR Cup Series @ Daytona, NBC, 7 PM
  • Trapped Model, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • Million Dollar Mile, CBS, 8 PM
  • Enchanted Kingdom, BBC America, 9 PM
  • Lavell Crawford: New Look, Same Funny!, Showtime, 10:35 PM

Sunday

  • The Rook, Starz, 8 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime, 8 PM
  • Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
  • Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM
  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Sins of the Father, TV One, 8 PM
  • Murder in the Thirst, BET, 9 PM
  • $100,000 Pyramid, ABC, 9 PM
  • Instinct, CBS, 9 PM
  • Vida, Starz, 9 PM
  • Big Little Lies, HBO, 9 PM
  • City On A Hill, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Claws, TNT, 9 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • What Just Happened??!, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • The Weekly, FX, 10 PM
  • Euphoria, HBO, 10 PM
  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
  • The Loudest Voice, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM
  • Peabody Presents: Stories of the Year, FX, 10:30 PM

All times listed are ET.

