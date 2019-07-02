Show More Results

HBO's 'Hackerville' cybercrime series debuts in the US

The German cybercrime series follows a teenage hacker.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
HBO is releasing Hackerville, its German series about a talented Romanian teenage hacker, to American audiences. The show follows German cybercrime investigator Liza Metz (Anna Schumacher) who is sent back to her hometown in Romania to investigate a major hack against a German bank.

Lisa teams up with a local cop, Adam Sandor (Andi Vasluianu) to hunt down the criminals. Meanwhile, a local teenager and talented hacker, Cipi, (Voicu Dumitras) is being scouted by both the police and those with more nefarious motives. Shot in both Romania and Germany, Hackerville was HBO Europe's first co-international production. For American audiences, the network is only releasing the series on HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO On Demand.

The show's setting is inspired by a real-life "Hackerville" in Romania. The town of Ramnicu Valcea was a hotbed for cybercriminals in the 90s, after the fall of communism forced many Romanians with no job prospects to turn to hacking. The area is still considered a hub for cybercrime today.

The show is the latest of HBO's international programming to be made available to US subscribers. Back in May, the critically acclaimed Polish series Blinded by the Lights debuted in the US. Years and Years, the mini-series about Britain in the midst of modern-day political turmoil starring Emma Thompson as an English version of Marine Le Pen, was jointly produced by BBC One and HBO and released to American audiences on June 24th. All six episodes of Hackerville's first season will be available on HBO's streaming services starting today.

