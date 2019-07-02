Uber Eats dine-in option lets you pre-order your food

"We want to enable restaurants to focus on what they're best at — making amazing food and providing top-notch service," an Uber spokesperson wrote in a statement to Eater. "By allowing customers to order and pay in the app, we streamline the experience for both the customers and the restaurant." Given that there are no drivers involved, diners aren't charged a service or delivery fee for using the dine-in option. Uber does charge restaurants a fee for participating in the dine-in feature, but it's less than the fee it charges for delivery.

It's unclear exactly what kind of customer base Uber Eats is targeting with this feature -- the truly time-strapped would probably just order delivery or at the very least, order for pick-up. It's more likely that the dine-in feature is a way for Uber to make easy cash from restaurants that partner with its platform, without sacrificing any of its earnings to delivery drivers. For restaurants, the dine-in feature could be a way to fill empty tables. Finally, it could yield data on customer's dining habits that will no doubt be valuable to Uber down the line.