Apple's new iOS 13 feature corrects your gaze during video calls

A video call is a great way to connect with friends and family when you can't physically be together. But even if you're staring directly at your loved one's face, there's still something a little off about the whole process. The way your phone's screen display and camera lens sync up means you're never quite able to look your conversational partner squarely in the eye. Until now, that is. Apple is allegedly working on a new feature that subtly adjusts your gaze during video calls, so it appears as if you're looking into the camera when you're actually looking at the screen.
Sponsored Links
The feature, called FaceTime Attention Correction, is part of the latest iOS 13 beta, and appears to use advanced image manipulation to make video-based eye contact appear more natural. It was discovered by app designer Mike Rundle, who tested it out with tech enthusiast Will Sigmon. You can see the feature in action below. It looks like it's only available on the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but that likely means future iterations of the iPhone will get it as standard, helping you to completely maximise your FaceTime game.
Guys - "FaceTime Attention Correction" in iOS 13 beta 3 is wild.— Will Sigmon (@WSig) July 2, 2019
Here are some comparison photos featuring @flyosity: https://t.co/HxHhVONsi1 pic.twitter.com/jKK41L5ucI