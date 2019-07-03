Lotus' electric hypercar is named 'Evija'

No, Lotus isn't ready to spill the beans on its Type 130 electric hypercar. It is, however, ready to give the car a name: meet the Evija (pronounced "ev-eye-a"). While the company's choice of name is a bit strained -- it means "the first in existence" or "the living one" -- it makes sense given both Lotus' traditions and what it represents. The company has long given its cars names starting with E (Esprit, Elise, Exige), and it only seems fitting to name an EV as, well, "Ev."