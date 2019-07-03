Superhuman email client turns off location tracking after 'spying' controversy

The email app Superhuman was profiled by the New York Times just a week ago as a buzzworthy startup with big names from Silicon Valley lining up to pay $30 per month for its service. Since then, a blog post by Mike Davidson dived into what that money gets users has caused a war of words among many in the tech industry over privacy and communications.

Other than just providing a 'premium' email client that comes with tons of keyboard shortcuts to make reaching Inbox Zero easier, it turned on by default a feature that put a tracking pixel in each outgoing email. If you opened an email sent by a Superhuman user and viewed the images, then they got a report of when you opened it, how many times you opened it, and even where you were when you read the email.

Naturally, this revelation has creeped some people out, so now Superhuman founder and CEO Rahul Vohra explains in a blog post that it's changing the policy.

Rahul Vohra, Superhuman: