Show More Results

Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: The Planetary Society
save
Save
share

LightSail 2 sends its first signals back to Earth

The crowdfunded solar spacecraft is orbiting on its own.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
11m ago in Space
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

The Planetary Society

So far, it's been smooth sailing for the LightSail 2. The solar spacecraft is orbiting on its own after being delivered to space last week aboard Space X's Falcon Heavy. The mission team of the Planetary Society confirmed on Wednesday that it has established two-way communications with LightSail 2 and is running various tests. According to the spacecraft's telemetry, all of its major systems appear to be operating normally. Over the next few days, a time will be set for LightSail 2 to deploy its signature solar sails which will propel it forward. Unlike traditional spacecraft which rely on rocket engines, LightSail 2's design is powered by photons from the sun. If successful, it will be the first controlled light sail ever to enter and maintain Earth orbit.

"We're all very happy — after years of preparation, we are flying an operational spacecraft!" Bruce Betts, said LightSail program manager and Planetary Society chief scientist in a statement. The spacecraft sent its first signal back to Earth yesterday as it flew over mission control in Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Mission ground stations at Georgia Tech and Purdue University have also received signals from LightSail 2.

So what's next for the mission? The spacecraft's cameras and momentum wheel will be tested to ensure that they're working properly. This is expected to take roughly a week. After the tests, the mission team will deploy LightSail 2's 32-square meter solar sail. For a highlight reel of the spacecraft's mission by the Planetary Society, check out this video.

Source: The Planetary Society
In this article: lightsail 2, planetary society, space, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr