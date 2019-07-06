'Gears 5' multiplayer test starts July 19th

The test includes Arcade, Escalation and King of the Hill game modes, a Bootcamp for practice and a short Tour of Duty

There is a catch. You'll need to have already paid for Gears 5 in some form, whether through a pre-order or an Xbox Game Pass subscription. This is a test in the truest sense -- the developers are doing this to verify their servers, and the early access is a bonus. It might be welcome if you're aching for some new Gears gameplay in your life, though, and it could be useful if you're a Game Pass subscriber who just wants to know if the finished title will be worth your time.