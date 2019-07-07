'Destiny 2' year two winds down with Moments of Triumph starting July 9th

Importantly, all the in-game rewards are available no matter which version of Destiny 2 you have -- now that the base game is free-to-play, you don't have to pay a dime to earn emblems, vehicles and other perks. You only need Forsaken if you're determined to buy the real-world t-shirt that's available after completing 15 Triumphs. The event wraps up on August 27th, so you'll have to play often if you're determined to claim everything.

There's more beyond that. The Solstice of Heroes event is also returning this year, including seven of its own Triumphs as well as the obligatory new gear. Bungie hasn't set a date for its arrival, but you can expect more details on July 24th. It's safe to presume everything will finish in time for Shadowkeep's mid-September debut.