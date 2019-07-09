Marvel is auctioning props from its Netflix shows

You can get plenty of costumes for major characters from each show, including Daredevil's various suits, Luke Cage's bullet hole-ridden hoodie and Iron Fist's mask. Even some of the smaller sales might be worth a look. Ever wanted to own Matt Murdock's signature glasses? Many of the goods still have slight wear and tear from production, although that could be a plus for some collectors.

Be ready to pay dearly for a piece of online video history. Although there are some relatively affordable items on the auction block (mainly secondary costumes and small props), the most coveted items are guaranteed to be expensive. The first-generation Daredevil costume is estimated to fetch between $30,000 to $50,000, and it's not uncommon to see four- or five-digit estimates for others. You'll need a big bank account to truly impress Marvel fans, then. If you don't mind walking away with something smaller, though, it's still a rare chance at owning a slice of Marvel (and internet) history.