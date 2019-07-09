The Morning After: Amazon Prime Day strike plans

And you can win an Xbox One.Microsoft's Windows 1.0 announcement was about 'Stranger Things'

To celebrate the return of the show -- set in 1985, Microsoft's banner year -- the company is launching the Windows 1.11 app. It features classic Paint and Terminal programs, as well as Stranger Things­-themed puzzles and exclusive content. No floppy disk required.

You can also expect creatures that change when Gigantamaxed.'Pokémon Sword' and 'Shield' will have version-exclusive gyms

When Pokémon Sword and Shield arrive in November, there will be crucial differences to creature lineups as well as version-exclusive gyms and leaders to beat. As an example: You'll take on the martial artist Bea in Sword, while the goth Allister will fight you in Shield. Nintendo has also revealed another additional game mechanic: Gigantamaxing. You might recall dynamaxing, which will make even the tiniest starter Pokémon huge and powerful, but some monsters will change appearance and be able to tap into special G-Max moves

Prime Day picket lines.Amazon staff will strike during Prime Day over working conditions

While Amazon is busy hyping up this year's Prime Day extravaganza, its workers will be drawing attention to more serious issues than price cuts. Staff at a warehouse in Shakopee, Minnesota, will hold six hours of strikes on July 15th (the start of Prime Day) to demand less stringent quotas and the conversion of more temporary workers into permanent employees. In a statement, Amazon responded: "We encourage anyone to compare our pay, benefits, and workplace to other retailers and major employers in the Shakopee community and across the country."

Game streaming explained.Google reveals multiplayer support and other new Stadia details

A recent update to the Stadia FAQ revealed details on pressing questions like support for couch co-op (yes, four players), whether you'll still be able to play games if publishers stop selling them (yes) and if the controller uses Bluetooth for play (no, just for initial pairing).

Notch surprising.Google Pixel 4 XL renders suggest the notch is going away

We already know what the rear of Google's upcoming Pixel 4 looks like (in short: lots of cameras), and renders of the other side of the XL version suggest the smartphone will ditch the widely derided notch of the Pixel 3 XL. Instead, we'll get a bit more of a lip at the top of the device. Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, has a solid track record with leaks, and he and Pricebaba teamed up for more renders of the Pixel 4 XL based on leaked specs.

A classic gets updated with modern tech amenities.The Jeep Gladiator is for truck buyers craving adventure

Roberto Baldwin says the Jeep Gladiator is an adventure machine that has enough tech to appease modern truck buyers. However, the high price and various quirks will keep many buyers away. Read our full review right here.

Dr. Mario for your phone'Dr. Mario World' will make a new generation of virus-killing addicts

Nintendo has carefully remade Dr. Mario for your smartphone thumbs, and it works. The game launches on iOS and Android later this week. We gave it an early play.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.