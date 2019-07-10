Bentley's centennial concept car comes with an AI butler

While the EXP 100 GT is future looking, Bentley's eye towards refined luxury is still apparent both inside and out. The carbon fiber and aluminum built low-slung GT resembles a car out of Batman: The Animated Series. Which is actually a compliment. The headlights are particularly interesting as they blend with the front grill.

The interior fuses a spaceship with natural materials including 5,000-year-old copper-infused Riverwood. The automaker says that all the car's ingredients are to help create a sustainable luxury future. It even has its own "ethically-aware" fragrance.

Of course, it's an EV with an insane range of 435 miles between charges. The automaker says the car can recharge from zero to 80 percent in about 15 minutes. Impressive.

But the best thing about the Bentley EXP 100 GT is its AI companion the Bentley Personal Assistant that takes care of tasks like charging the vehicle, adjusting the seating and curating the experience for the passengers via biometric information and environmental conditions. It even has different modes for passengers: Enhance, Cocoon, Capture, Re-Live, and Customize.

Enhance is meant to resemble open-air driving with the glass roof. Cocoon creates a protective space by blocking folks from seeing inside. While Capture records the trip itself while Re-Live plays highlights of a trip.

To take part in all this fun, the vehicle is equipped with an autonomous mode. So when you've enabled Cocoon you can take a nap or do whatever people do when they are in a vehicle and they don't want the outside world to see them.

As with all concept cars, these are all pie-in-the-sky ideas brought to life for the sake of showing the world what an automaker is predicting for its future. But even if the EXP 100 GT does eventually end up in showrooms with less than a 450-mile range and isn't completely autonomous, it's still a hell of a design and that in itself should keep potential Bentley owners happy for the next 100 years.