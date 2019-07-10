Galaxy Note 10 image leaks spoil Samsung's party

You will find a few tidbits elsewhere on the images. The back borrows a page or two from Huawei's book with a triple-camera rear array (four if you include what appears to be a depth sensor) and an iridescent glass back on one variant. The under-display fingerprint reader should make its return as well. The S-Pen may be less flamboyant this time around -- you'd either get blue or black depending on the color of the phone itself.

These leaks don't say much about what's underneath the surface, although you may know what's coming based on history. They'll likely both use the Snapdragon 855 (or Samsung's Exynos in some regions), carry 8GB or more of RAM and ship with ample amounts of storage. SamMobile even claimed that the 5G version of the Note 10+ will come only in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants. It's safe to presume they'll be expensive. The Note line is usually the ultimate expression of Samsung's phone design for a given year, and that usually carries a premium over the Galaxy S line.